Austrian Heiress Donates 25 Million Euros of Inherited Wealth

In a monumental act of philanthropy, Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn, 31, has announced plans to donate 25 million euros, approximately 40 million US dollars, of her inherited fortune. In a unique approach, she is seeking 50 fellow Austrians to advise her on how to distribute it, aiming to promote social justice and a more equitable taxation system.

A Call to Public Decision-Making

Engelhorn intends to create a Citizens’ Council, a group of 50 Austrians chosen from 10,000 applicants, who will be tasked with deciding how to redistribute the funds. This decision-making process, scheduled to take place over six weekends in March and June, will be held in Salzburg, Austria. The initiative, named the Good Council for Redistribution, will cover all expenses for the chosen participants, who will also receive 1,200 euros per weekend dedicated to the cause.

Commitment to Wealth Redistribution

Engelhorn, who inherited the 25 million euros from her grandmother, has publically criticized the government for failing to tax her wealth and ensure fair wealth distribution. Her decision to donate approximately 90 percent of her 27.4 million euro fortune signifies her commitment to pushing for wealth redistribution, even in the absence of effective political action. She is a vocal advocate for the reintroduction of inheritance tax, particularly higher taxes for the wealthy.

Addressing Inequality

Alongside her donation initiative, Engelhorn co-founded Tax Me Now, a campaign aimed at addressing extreme inequality resulting from tax policies. Her decisions reflect an understanding of the role private wealth can play in addressing societal issues and a sense of social responsibility among the affluent. While it remains unclear what portion of her wealth she intends to retain, her actions have sparked conversations about wealth distribution and the social obligations of the wealthy.