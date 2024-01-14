en English
BNN Newsroom

Australia’s Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum

In a noteworthy development, Australia’s republican movement, aiming to transition the country from a constitutional monarchy to a republic, has hit a roadblock.

The setback is a result of the unfavorable outcome of the Voice Referendum. The Sunday Telegraph’s polling data revealed that a majority of the electorate, over half, are opposed to the idea of conducting another referendum on the republic issue.

Interestingly, this public sentiment has emerged despite the ruling Labor party’s suggestion of the possibility of another referendum if they are successful in securing a second term in office.

The Labor party’s proposal seems to be in direct contradiction with the public’s wishes, creating a peculiar situation for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

