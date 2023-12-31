en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Australia’s Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
Australia’s Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes

As the sun set on 2023, Australia’s housing market presented a paradox of extremes. On one end, the year’s most affordable house, nestled in Kambalda East, exchanged hands for a modest $8,000. On the polar opposite, a mansion in the upscale Bellevue Hill, Sydney, crowned the market, commanding an eye-watering $76 million. The contrast between these two properties mirrored the divergent realities of the Australian people amid a cost of living crisis and trade shortages.

A Tale of Two Houses

The Kambalda East property, an unassuming three-bedroom, single-bathroom house, was built in 1969. Its past saw it inhabited by a hoarder, its present, a testament to the affordability crisis gripping parts of the nation. On the other hand, the Bellevue Hill mansion, Sydney’s crown jewel, offered panoramic views of the city’s iconic landmarks. With its eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and six car spaces, it epitomized opulence.

Market Dynamics: Riding the Wave of Price Surge

Despite the economic challenges, Australia’s housing market witnessed a sturdy 5.24% national growth rate in 2023, as per PropTrack’s report. The market dynamics were shaped by a swarm of post-COVID immigration and a construction industry grappling with higher costs and limited capacity. Consequently, the average house price saw a 36% increase since 2020, with the 2023 average cost standing at $925,400, a significant leap from $678,500 three years earlier, according to ABS data.

Inflation: A Balancing Act

As the housing market soared, inflation clung to an elevated 4.9%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) does not forecast a return to the comfortable 2-3% target until late 2050. However, in a glimmer of optimism, the chief economist at the Commonwealth Bank anticipates that inflation will recede back to the target range by late 2024. He also predicted that rate cuts are likely to commence from September next year, providing potential relief to the pressured market.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eight Dead in Nakuru Road Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety in Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

Survival Against All Odds: 'Society of the Snow' Depicts the Harrowing Andes Plane Crash

By Salman Akhtar

Deciphering the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid

By Rizwan Shah

Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Au ...
@BNN Newsroom · 22 seconds
Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Au ...
heart comment 0
Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy

By Quadri Adejumo

Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being

By Saboor Bayat

Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark

By Waqas Arain

Straits Times Index Surges, Breaking Above 3,150 Mark
Latest Headlines
World News
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
51 seconds
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
1 min
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
2 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2 mins
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
2 mins
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
4 mins
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
8 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
10 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
18 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app