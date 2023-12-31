Australia’s Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes

As the sun set on 2023, Australia’s housing market presented a paradox of extremes. On one end, the year’s most affordable house, nestled in Kambalda East, exchanged hands for a modest $8,000. On the polar opposite, a mansion in the upscale Bellevue Hill, Sydney, crowned the market, commanding an eye-watering $76 million. The contrast between these two properties mirrored the divergent realities of the Australian people amid a cost of living crisis and trade shortages.

A Tale of Two Houses

The Kambalda East property, an unassuming three-bedroom, single-bathroom house, was built in 1969. Its past saw it inhabited by a hoarder, its present, a testament to the affordability crisis gripping parts of the nation. On the other hand, the Bellevue Hill mansion, Sydney’s crown jewel, offered panoramic views of the city’s iconic landmarks. With its eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and six car spaces, it epitomized opulence.

Market Dynamics: Riding the Wave of Price Surge

Despite the economic challenges, Australia’s housing market witnessed a sturdy 5.24% national growth rate in 2023, as per PropTrack’s report. The market dynamics were shaped by a swarm of post-COVID immigration and a construction industry grappling with higher costs and limited capacity. Consequently, the average house price saw a 36% increase since 2020, with the 2023 average cost standing at $925,400, a significant leap from $678,500 three years earlier, according to ABS data.

Inflation: A Balancing Act

As the housing market soared, inflation clung to an elevated 4.9%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) does not forecast a return to the comfortable 2-3% target until late 2050. However, in a glimmer of optimism, the chief economist at the Commonwealth Bank anticipates that inflation will recede back to the target range by late 2024. He also predicted that rate cuts are likely to commence from September next year, providing potential relief to the pressured market.