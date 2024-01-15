Australian Open 2024: New Spectator Rule Sparks Controversy Among Players

The Australian Open 2024 is off to a dramatic start with the third day marking the end of the opening round matches. While Australian player Alex de Minaur has advanced to the second round, the day has witnessed the elimination of seven other Australian players. Off the court, the spotlight has been on the wives and girlfriends of players, especially during the Bondi Sands event at QT Rooftop. These women, associated with players like Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios, and Thanasi Kokkinakis, have been the center of media attention. However, the real controversy of the day has been the Australian Open's new spectator rule.

Jordan Thompson Sparks Controversy

Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson has voiced his criticism against the new spectator rule introduced at the Australian Open. The rule, which allows spectators to move between seats during games, has been labeled by Thompson as making the tournament "the wokest ever". Thompson, along with other players, finds the changing audience atmosphere distracting and disruptive to their rhythm of play.

Other Players Join the Criticism

World number one player Novak Djokovic has also expressed his discontent with the new policy. Like Thompson, Djokovic was unaware of the new rule and found the shifting crowd during the games to be a source of distraction. The players argue that the rule affects their performance and influences the overall atmosphere of the tournament negatively.

Australian Open Boss Defends New Rule

Despite the criticism, Australian Open boss Craig Tiley has defended the new policy. Tiley emphasizes that the rule change was implemented with the primary goal of improving the spectator experience. By allowing fans to move freely between seats during games, the tournament aims to reduce wait times outside stadiums, thereby enhancing the overall experience for spectators.

As the Australian Open 2024 continues, the impact of the new spectator rule on the players' performance and the spectators' experience remains to be seen. The controversy has certainly added another layer of intrigue to this year's tournament.