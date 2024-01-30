Australian Open 2024 Finals Draw Record Viewership on Nine Entertainment

The Australian Open (AO) 2024 has proven to be a major success in terms of television viewership, with Nine Entertainment's coverage reaching an impressive number of viewers in Australia. In particular, the women's singles final, which saw a clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng at the Rod Laver Arena, attracted a peak of 1.49 million viewers. This figure signifies a 15% surge from the viewership for the previous year's final, underlining the growing appeal and popularity of the sport.

On-Demand Viewership Scores High

Notably, the women's singles final also recorded the second-largest on-demand audience for the women's final with 162,000 viewers, marking a substantial 68% rise from the previous year. The men's final, in which Jannik Sinner clinched victory over Daniil Medvedev, garnered 314,000 on-demand viewers, making it the sporting event with the highest national reach on January 28. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given that it surpassed viewership for cricket matches between Australia and the West Indies, and Australia and South Africa, demonstrating the growing interest in tennis among Australian viewers.

Nine Network's Coverage a Success

Overall, the Nine Network's coverage of the AO 2024 succeeded in drawing a total of 10.1 million viewers throughout the tournament. This figure further cements the Australian Open's position as one of the most-watched sporting events in Australia. In addition to traditional television viewership, the tournament also saw a significant spike in social media mentions, which rose by an astounding 1108%, with over 1.5 million mentions to date. These impressive statistics underscore the increasing digital engagement among fans and the broader public.

Broadcasting Deals Extended

Nine Network has been the official broadcaster of the Australian Open since 2020 and recently announced that it has extended its coverage deal through the 2029 edition of the tournament. Concurrently, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe reported record digital audiences for its coverage of the tournament's first week in Europe. This achievement comes under a deal with Tennis Australia, which permits WBD to broadcast the event through Eurosport and Discovery+ until 2031, thereby ensuring widespread coverage of the Australian Open across multiple regions.