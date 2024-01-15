Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns

The Australian Prime Minister has reiterated the government’s commitment to tax cuts for high-income earners, despite rising concerns over wealth inequality. This decision, forming a part of an extensive tax reform or economic strategy, is attracting criticism from social welfare advocates, whilst some former senior treasury officials support it as a means to tackle bracket creep.

Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Unequal Wealth Distribution

The contentious stage-three tax cuts, legislated under the former Morrison government, aim at providing taxpayers with an additional $20bn to spend from July 1, 2024. These cuts, already factored into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s forecasts, are expected to inject about 1% of the gross domestic product into the economy. Critics argue that these cuts disproportionately benefit those on higher incomes, and there are growing calls for it to be revised or abandoned in favor of a more targeted cost-of-living package.

Job Market and Economic Implications

Despite the competitive job market, with job ads increasing in certain sectors but still overall below December 2022 levels, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a 0.7% decrease in job vacancies in the three months leading to November 2023. Economists suggest there is little value in assessing alternatives to the tax cuts, and that the policy’s execution will not enhance the possibility of a rate cut.

Political Stance on Tax Cuts

Anthony Albanese, the leader of the opposition, has repeatedly declined to clearly articulate his stance on the stage-three tax cuts. This comes amid calls from the opposition to ‘give money back to the Australian people.’ The tax reforms will eliminate the 37 per cent tax bracket applying to income between $120,000 and $180,000 and will enforce a 30 per cent rate to all earnings between $45,000 and $200,000 from July 1. Labor, under increasing pressure from the Left arguing that the tax cuts would be inflationary at a time when the government is striving to suppress persistent inflation, has yet to take a clear stand on the issue.