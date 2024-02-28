Australia Climbs to Fourth Rank Globally as Prime Property Haven for Wealthy, Knight Frank Reports

Australia's allure as a prime property destination for the world's affluent has been spotlighted in a recent Knight Frank report, securing the fourth position globally behind the UK, US, and France. Drawing from a comprehensive survey involving over 600 wealth management entities overseeing assets worth over $US3 trillion, the report underscores Australia's burgeoning appeal, particularly Tasmania's retreats, for their work-life balance and sustainable living.

Australia's Prime Property Market Thrives

Hobart's prime real estate values have skyrocketed by 142% over the last decade, a testament to the growing demand for luxury living spaces that offer both modern amenities and a commitment to sustainability. Sydney, with its tight housing market, leads the global charts with a projected 12% increase in luxury residential rents, the highest globally. This surge reflects the acute shortage of prime property stock in key cities, further exacerbated by a robust 5% rise in Sydney's residential prime real estate prices.

Attracting Ultra-High Net Worth Families

The stability of Australia's banking system, alongside its sophisticated capital markets, has made it an attractive destination for ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families. This demographic, which includes notable billionaires such as venture capitalist Peter Thiel, finds Australia's higher density of UHNW families and its investment opportunities in luxury collectibles appealing. Despite a mixed performance in the luxury collectibles market, with an overall 1% decrease in value in 2023, investments in art, jewellery, and watches have seen notable increases, highlighting the nuanced investment landscape.

The Future of Luxury Investments in Australia

While the decline in certain asset classes such as rare whisky, classic cars, handbags, and furniture signals a need for a more discerning investment approach, the positive growth in others like art, jewellery, and watches offsets some of these losses. This dynamic underscores the importance of a well-rounded and informed investment strategy, especially in the volatile luxury collectibles market. The Knight Frank report's revelations not only shed light on Australia's prime property market dynamics but also offer a glimpse into the investment trends among the world's wealthiest families.

The growing popularity of Australia among the global elite for property investment reflects not just on the country's prime real estate market, but also on its broader appeal as a stable, secure, and sophisticated environment for the world's wealthiest. As Australia continues to attract UHNW individuals and families, it will be interesting to observe how this influences the luxury property and collectibles markets in the years to come.