Austin Butler Reveals His Respect for Vanessa Hudgens' Privacy in Esquire Interview

In a recent Esquire interview, actor Austin Butler, revered for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the film 'Dune: Part Two', delved into the complexities of privacy. The discussion arose from his decision to avoid naming his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, in an anecdote about the encouragement he received to play Elvis. Instead, he referenced her as 'a friend', a choice that stirred some controversy.

Respecting Privacy in the Spotlight

Butler clarified his intention was not to erase their past relationship, but to respect Hudgens' privacy and shield her from possible unwanted attention or queries. He underscored his respect and affection for her, emphasizing that his decision was grounded in mindfulness rather than dismissal. As a public figure, Butler understands the value of personal privacy and extends that courtesy to others, Hudgens included.

The Anecdote That Sparked Discussion

The anecdote that spurred the conversation was initially shared by Hudgens on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in 2019. During the show, she revealed how she encouraged Butler to audition for the role of Elvis after she observed his uncanny resemblance to the music legend while he sang an Elvis Christmas song and later played the piano. This story substantiated Hudgens' instrumental role in Butler's decision to pursue the role.

A Relationship Revered and Remembered

Butler and Hudgens were first spotted together in 2011 and attended various events as a couple. Their relationship, however, ended in January 2020, reportedly due to the stresses of their demanding careers and extensive travel commitments. Despite the breakup, Butler's recent interview demonstrates his continued respect for Hudgens and their shared past, emphasising the importance of privacy even in the public eye.