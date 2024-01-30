Auri Inc. Announces Partnership with Salavi Exchange: AURI Token Gains USDT Pairing

In a significant move towards expanding its cryptocurrency footprint, Auri Inc. (OTCPK: "AURI"), a multi-sectoral company with interests spanning from production and content development to real estate and oil and gas, has announced a partnership with Salavi Exchange. The partnership will see the listing of AURI's Token on the Salavi Exchange at 10 am UDT on January 30, 2024, providing it with a USDT pairing. This strategic partnership is expected to bolster the AURI Token Project by enhancing its market exposure.

Auri and Salavi Partnership: Airdrops and Future Plans

As part of the partnership, AURI and Salavi have charted out plans to distribute airdrops, providing a boost to the AURI Token's attractiveness among investors. In addition to sharing information about the partnership, both companies are collectively optimistic about their shared future.

Salavi Exchange, a rapidly growing platform, is known for its wide variety of cryptocurrencies, robust security measures, intuitive user interface, high liquidity, and mobile accessibility. The Exchange also complies with all regulatory standards, further reinforcing its credibility in the cryptocurrency market.

Salavi Exchange: Collaborating with ZEROAI

In a move that promises to elevate its stature in the crypto-space, Salavi Exchange is also collaborating with the AI prediction project ZEROAI. This collaboration will soon introduce an AI prediction feature on the Salavi Exchange website, adding another feather to its cap.

Auri Inc.: A Diverse Portfolio

Auri Inc.'s business portfolio is as diverse as it is expansive. Apart from its recent foray into cryptocurrency with the launch of its own token, the company is also involved in licensing art inventory and developing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Its subsidiary, EVAP Inc., holds patent-pending technology for treating produced water in the oil and gas industry, further testifying to Auri Inc.'s commitment towards innovation.

The announcement also included a forward-looking statement disclaimer, highlighting the potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance. This serves as a reminder that while the future appears promising, it is subject to market conditions and external factors.