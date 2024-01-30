Liberia Launches Special Audit Amid Controversy Over 2024 Inaugural Ceremonies

In an unprecedented move, Liberia's Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has initiated an extraordinary probe into the controversial 2024 inaugural ceremonies of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung. The investigation was triggered by numerous allegations and controversies surrounding the event, which was administered by Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh and the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

At the heart of the controversy lies the alleged mismanagement of a substantial budget of US$650,000, prompting accusations of corruption. The inauguration ceremony, touted as a celebration of democracy, was instead plagued by myriad logistical issues. The participants, including President Boakai himself, suffered from heat exhaustion due to lack of basic provisions such as drinking water and ventilation, casting a shadow over the event's success.

Commitment to Accountability

The Director General of the IAA, David Kemah, has been vocal about the audit aligning with the government's steadfast commitment to accountability. To ensure a comprehensive investigation, Kemah has requested relevant documentation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As the audit is consistent with the IAA's mandate to conduct special reviews of Government and donor-funded activities, it serves as a testament to the new administration's dedication to transparency in public governance.

This event has garnered the dubious distinction of being labeled the worst inauguration in Liberian history. The fallout from the ceremony has not only resulted in embarrassment for the nation but also tainted the reputation of President Boakai. The investigation's outcome could potentially have significant implications for the future of public governance in Liberia.