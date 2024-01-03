en English
BNN Newsroom

Audiomovers Unleashes New Year Collection for Immersive Audio Production

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
As we usher in the new year, Audiomovers, a pioneer in remote collaboration tools for studio users, has unveiled the New Year Collection. This collection features six innovative bundles tailored to distinct production needs, taking a keen focus on immersive audio content production. The collection includes the Studio Suite, Audiomovers Suite, Immersive Suite, LISTENTO + Renderer, Production Essentials, and Immersive Essentials.

High-Quality Audio Streaming Solutions

Renowned for their high-quality audio streaming solutions for professional audio production, Audiomovers has made a mark with its flagship product, LISTENTO. This unique tool allows real-time streaming of audio directly from a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) at high resolutions up to 32-bit/96kHz. In addition, it supports multichannel audio with immersive layouts up to 9.1.6 and the LISTENTO Receiver plug-in enables remote recording capabilities.

Expanding the Product Line

True to its commitment to innovation, Audiomovers has expanded its product line with tools such as OMNIBUS, a virtual patchbay for macOS that simplifies audio routing between applications and hardware, and INJECT. The latter provides routing options between a DAW and other applications or devices. The WEB TRANSMITTER extends LISTENTO’s streaming to web browsers, and the Binaural Renderer for Apple Music allows users outside of Logic Pro to preview binaural processing effects on their immersive mixes.

Addressing Various Production Workflows

The New Year Collection aims to address various production workflows. Ranging from $184.99 to $3999.99, the bundles are designed to cater to different production needs such as multi-room studios, mixing for Apple Music, and monitoring and sharing Dolby Atmos content. Dominika Dronska, Ops Director of Audiomovers, stated that the collection is designed around particular working scenarios and aims to serve the needs of loyal customers while continuing to innovate. All bundles are available on the Audiomovers website, offering a comprehensive solution for audio professionals.

BNN Newsroom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

