Audi Q7 Gets a Sophisticated Facelift: High-Tech Headlights, Redesigned Exterior, and More

German automaker Audi has unveiled a second facelift for its popular Q7 model, marking a significant enhancement in the vehicle's on-road presence. The design revamp seeks to align the Q7 with Audi's modern design language, also introducing a host of innovative tech updates and customizable interior features.

High-Tech Headlights and Safety Features

The new facelift incorporates matrix LED headlights borrowed from the Audi Q6 E-tron, positioned higher to enhance visibility. These high-tech headlights can be upgraded with laser diodes, offering drivers the choice of four unique daytime running light designs, conveniently controlled through the infotainment system.

Audi has also introduced a novel safety feature to the Q7—an automatic hazard light system that activates if the SUV is at risk of being rear-ended while stationary. This proactive safety measure underscores Audi's commitment to driver safety and accident prevention.

Redesigned Exterior, Customizable Wheel Designs

The Q7’s front grille has undergone a redesign, featuring distinctive slat shapes that vary according to the model tier. This modification not only enhances the SUV’s exterior aesthetics but also sets apart different model tiers, allowing for easier identification.

Further adding to the Q7's exterior appeal, Audi has introduced five new alloy wheel designs, offering sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches. These multiple options provide buyers with greater freedom in personalizing their vehicle according to their preferences.

Coordinated Air Intakes, Minimized Decorative Trim

One of the more subtle changes in the new Q7 is in the air intakes, which now match the car's trim color. For those desiring a sleeker look, Audi offers the option to have these air intakes in gloss black as part of the Black and Black Plus package.

The automaker has also minimized the exterior's decorative trim, giving the Q7 a more robust and streamlined appearance. This design philosophy aligns with current trends favoring cleaner, more minimalist aesthetics.

Despite these substantial changes, the range of drivetrains in the Q7 appears to remain the same. The base 45TDI quattro is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 that generates 170kW/500Nm. As of now, Audi has not confirmed Australian details and pricing for the facelifted Q7.