Audi Emerges Victorious at Hankook 24H Dubai Race

The thunderous roar of engines filled the air as Audi emerged triumphant at the conclusion of the Hankook 24H Dubai race. The event, a prominent fixture on the global motorsport calendar, witnessed Audi's Eastalent Racing Team clinching victory in the overall category with the acclaimed R8 LMS GT3. Simultaneously, Simpson Motorsport soared to the top of the TCE class with their Audi RS3 LMS.

A Grand Stage for Motorsport Giants

The race, renowned as the world's second-largest 24-hour race grid, showcased an impressive lineup of over 50 Touring and GT cars. Among these mechanical marvels were the R8 LMS GT3 and RS3 LMS, testaments to Audi's prowess in motorsports. The R8 LMS GT3, known for its remarkable success in endurance races, has significantly contributed to cementing Audi's reputation in the arena. Simultaneously, the RS3 LMS has been making waves in the TCR category since its introduction in 2016.

Commemorating 40 Years of Audi Sport

Apart from the racing action, the event served as the unveiling platform for the limited RS Q8 40 Jahre Edition, a model celebrating 40 years of Audi Sport. Exclusively available at Al Nabooda Automobiles showrooms, this special edition model stands as a symbol of Audi's enduring commitment to excellence in motorsport.

Victory Reverberates Beyond the Finish Line

Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Audi Sport customer teams. The victories secured by the R8 LMS GT3 and RS3 LMS are not just wins on the track, but signals of Audi's continued dedication to delivering thrilling experiences to motorsport enthusiasts. As the cheers fade and the dust settles on the track, the echoes of this triumph reverberate, further solidifying Audi's position in the world of motorsports.