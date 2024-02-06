Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman Reunite in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl Ad

Actress Aubrey Plaza, revered for her role in 'The White Lotus,' and her former co-star Nick Offerman are set to enthrall the audience in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl commercial for Baja Blast. The 30-second advertisement, a creative brainchild of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, celebrates the drink's nationwide store availability and features Plaza and Offerman in a series of comic circumstances.

A Reunion on Screen

The commercial brings together Plaza and Offerman, who were once co-stars in the hit series 'Parks and Recreation.' The duo is seen navigating through a range of unusual situations, all while enjoying Baja Blast. Plaza, known for her comedic timing, is shown being pelted with pool noodles at a children's party, trapped in an elevator, and even being whisked away by aliens. All the while, she humorously quips that she is having a "blast".

Offerman's Dragon-Riding Cameo

Offerman's cameo is equally entertaining. He appears astride a dragon, playing along with the theme of having fun with Baja Blast anytime, anywhere. This lighthearted depiction of the two actors hints at the broader trend of Super Bowl ads featuring celebrities, which have statistically outperformed those without celebrities by 25% over the past three years.

Behind The Scenes

Plaza spoke enthusiastically about her reunion with Offerman. She described the filming as chaotic yet hilarious, with the scenes involving dragons being her standout favorite. As a testament to her excitement over the commercial's broadcast, Plaza plans to host a casual viewing party during Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be vying for victory.