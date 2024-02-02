Attorneys at Ward and Smith's Seminar Discuss Critical Employment Law Updates

Five attorneys at Ward and Smith's In-House Counsel Seminar shared their insights on various facets of employment law, shedding light on the rapidly changing landscape. The seminar, a thought-leadership event, saw these experts dissecting new rules, interpretations, and court opinions that have the potential to reshape the workplace dynamics in the United States.
FTC's Proposed Rule on Non-Compete Agreements
Avery Locklear, one of the attorneys, explored the proposed rule by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding non-compete agreements. The rule, if implemented, could eliminate such agreements with employees and necessitate employers to inform them if their existing agreements are no longer valid. This significant change could usher in a new era of transparency and freedom for workers, potentially impacting their mobility and bargaining power.
Supreme Court's New Standard for Denying Religious Accommodation
Another key topic was the Supreme Court's recent opinion that has altered the standard for rejecting religious accommodation requests. Justin Hill indicated that the new standard now requires proof that it would cause undue hardship to employers. This paradigm shift could have far-reaching implications for religious freedom at the workplace, necessitating a delicate balance between individual rights and business needs.
Independent Contractors vs Employees: A Continuing Debate
Genesis Torres took on the contentious issue of classification of independent contractors versus employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). She referred to the Department of Labor's consideration of a 'totality of circumstances' analysis, which could redefine the boundaries between independent work and traditional employment. This debate, central to the future of work, could directly impact the rights and protections of millions of workers.
NLRB's Opinion on Workplace Rules and Policies
X. Lightfoot provided a deep dive into the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) opinion on workplace rules and policies. He urged employers to adopt the viewpoint of a 'reasonable employee' to steer clear of policies that could be deemed presumptively unlawful. Additionally, Lightfoot highlighted the new joint employer status rule, which expands the criteria for determining joint employer status, a development that could widen corporate responsibility and accountability.
A Proposed Rule to Increase Salary Threshold for Exempt Employees
Finally, Ken Gray delved into a proposed rule that aims to increase the salary threshold for exempt employees. This change could potentially affect 3.6 million workers, compelling employers to either raise salaries or reclassify these workers. A seismic shift like this could significantly alter wage structures and employment contracts, redefining what it means to be 'exempt'.
In conclusion, the Ward and Smith's In-House Counsel Seminar offered a comprehensive view of the evolving employment law landscape. The attorneys' discourse on these pivotal issues underscored the importance of staying abreast of the latest legal developments to navigate the complexities of the contemporary workplace.