Attorney Warns About Theft Risks at Self-Checkout Kiosks Amid Rising Retail Losses

Attorney Peter Michael has raised the alarm on the escalating problem of theft at self-checkout kiosks. His warning, disseminated via a TikTok video, comes at a time when retailers are grappling with increasing losses associated with self-checkout theft. Michael's cautionary message sought to debunk popular misconceptions and highlight the omnipresent surveillance employed by stores to deter theft.

According to Michael, around a third of those using self-checkout kiosks have admitted to stealing. This statistic is supported by a 2016 study that revealed a 4% loss in merchandise at stores equipped with these kiosks, a figure that is likely to have surged in recent years. The 2023 National Retail Security Survey has further underscored this issue, indicating a leap in retail losses from $93.9 billion in 2021 to a staggering $112.1 billion in 2023.

Surveillance Measures and Misconceptions

Michael emphasized the extent of surveillance measures in retail stores, noting that cameras are installed at each kiosk, and electronic monitoring is pervasive. He dispelled the notion that cash transactions or masks could provide anonymity, pointing out that stores can track individuals to their vehicles, record license plates, and subsequently report theft to the police. The resulting criminal charges can have severe repercussions, a consequence many may overlook.

Amid escalating losses, retailers are reassessing their use of self-checkout kiosks. Companies such as Target and Walgreens are proactively trying to counter this issue by partnering with security services. Cristian Lopez, the CEO of Alto, a retail security service, underscored the complexity of tracking retail crime and the imperative to ensure the safety of retail employees and shoppers.