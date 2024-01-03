en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Atlantic City Tenants Awarded Rent Rebate Amidst Housing Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Atlantic City Tenants Awarded Rent Rebate Amidst Housing Crisis

In a landmark decision that echoes the struggles of tenants across the nation, residents of the Stanley S. Holmes Village, an apartment complex in Atlantic City, have been granted a 25 percent rent rebate. This ruling comes as a consequence of enduring issues with heat and hot water, in addition to other health code violations, such as gas leaks, mold, and burst water pipes. These problems, persisting for over a year, have pushed tenants to resort to use microwaves for cooking and space heaters for warmth.

The Rebate Ruling

The rebate, sanctioned by Superior Court Judge John C. Porto, will be applied retroactively to rent paid since November 2022. This ruling has come as a sigh of relief for the tenants, who have been living under subpar conditions, and serves as a symbol of vindication and validation of their plight.

ACHA’s Negligence

Judge Porto criticized the Atlantic City Housing Authority’s (ACHA) approach to the situation, particularly their lack of proactive measures to address the issues. The ACHA’s litigation response to the residents’ suffering also came under fire, raising questions about the authority’s commitment to the wellbeing of the tenants they serve.

Unresolved Issues

Despite the victory of the rebate, not all battles were won. The lawsuit initially aimed for individual compensation for the residents for the hardships they faced. However, no agreement on such a settlement was reached, leaving this aspect unresolved and the tenants still seeking justice.

Judge Porto’s decision, nonetheless, is seen as a significant step towards holding the ACHA accountable for the substandard living conditions experienced by the tenants of the 400-unit complex. This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for tenant rights and the imperative need for housing authorities to uphold their responsibilities.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sujoy Ghosh's Aspiration: A Dream Collaboration with Saif Ali Khan and More

By BNN Correspondents

NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences

By Salman Khan

Understanding Social Security: When to Claim Benefits and Its Impact

By Wojciech Zylm

Fortune Ball Raises $800,000 for Local Hospital: A Triumph of Community Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Yamuna Authority to Acquire Land for Diverse Urban Development Near No ...
@BNN Newsroom · 34 mins
Yamuna Authority to Acquire Land for Diverse Urban Development Near No ...
heart comment 0
The Iron Claw Shines a Light on Wrestling’s Dark Side; Alex Hammerstone Embarks on ‘Hunting Season’

By Waqas Arain

The Iron Claw Shines a Light on Wrestling's Dark Side; Alex Hammerstone Embarks on 'Hunting Season'
Calera City Officials Deny Housing Proposal, Cite Absence of Second Entrance

By BNN Correspondents

Calera City Officials Deny Housing Proposal, Cite Absence of Second Entrance
Hunter Biden’s Unlikely Bond with Hollywood Lawyer Kevin Morris

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Hunter Biden's Unlikely Bond with Hollywood Lawyer Kevin Morris
Creativity: The New Catalyst for Enhanced Workplace Relationships

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Creativity: The New Catalyst for Enhanced Workplace Relationships
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
14 seconds
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
22 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
23 seconds
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
34 seconds
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus
Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand: Close Associates of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Under Scrutiny
37 seconds
Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand: Close Associates of Chief Minister Hemant Soren Under Scrutiny
Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women: An Anticipated Showdown in MCA Women's T20 2024
38 seconds
Pahang Women vs Negeri Sembilan Women: An Anticipated Showdown in MCA Women's T20 2024
Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career
38 seconds
Donna Mills at 81: A Glimpse into Her Lifestyle, Diet, and Acting Career
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
39 seconds
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
Odell Beckham Jr. Declares 2023 Baltimore Ravens as His Best Team Yet
40 seconds
Odell Beckham Jr. Declares 2023 Baltimore Ravens as His Best Team Yet
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
51 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app