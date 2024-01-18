en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

ATI to Manage Defense Industrial Base Consortium: A Catalyst for Defense Innovation

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
ATI to Manage Defense Industrial Base Consortium: A Catalyst for Defense Innovation

High-tech solutions provider, Advanced Technology International (ATI), has been awarded a significant role by the Department of Defense (DoD), marking a pivotal step in the evolution of the United States’ defense sector. Under the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), ATI will manage a broad alliance encompassing industry, academia, and non-traditional contractors. The objective is to catalyze swift research and grant access to commercially viable offerings to address defense requirements and foster innovation.

The DIBC OTA: Fostering Defense Innovation

The DIBC OTA is more than a mere agreement; it’s a harbinger of rapid transformation in the defense sector. The consortium will execute prototype projects, conduct in-depth research, and administer production OTs, all in accordance with different sections of the United States Code (10 U.S.C.). The initiative is designed to advance the defense industrial base, expedite the execution of the Defense Production Act funding, and rectify supply chain issues. It’s a comprehensive strategy that seeks to develop the industrial workforce, maintain crucial production, and motivate investments from other federal agencies to fortify the defense industrial ecosystem.

ATI’s Role and Oversight of the DIBC OTA

As the chosen manager for the DIBC, ATI, a non-profit research institution, shoulders an enormous responsibility. The consortium’s management will be under ATI’s purview, and the ten-year agreement comes without a specified funding ceiling. This detail underscores the high level of trust and confidence placed in ATI’s capabilities. Meanwhile, the OTA will be supervised by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment and administered by the Washington Headquarters Services’ Acquisition Directorate.

Implications for the Defense Industrial Base

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, Laura Taylor-Kale, highlighted that the DIBC OTA is not just a boost for the defense industrial base; it’s also a catalyst for growth and innovation. Addressing supply chain pain points, fostering workforce development, and keeping critical production running are all part of this strategic initiative. With the DIBC OTA, the defense sector is poised for a future marked by strategic innovation, rigorous research, and robust growth.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 mins ago
New CAD Renders Reveal Design of Apple's Forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air
Apple’s much-anticipated 12.9-inch iPad Air has been unveiled in new CAD renders, revealing a design strikingly similar to the fourth- and fifth-generation models. However, the new design has been modified to accommodate a larger screen, marking a significant shift in the iPad Air series. The information was shared by 91Mobiles, a reliable source of tech
New CAD Renders Reveal Design of Apple's Forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air
Global Challenges, Religion, and AI Ethics: Insights from the World Economic Forum
21 mins ago
Global Challenges, Religion, and AI Ethics: Insights from the World Economic Forum
Demystifying Umbrella Insurance: Your Extra Layer of Financial Protection
36 mins ago
Demystifying Umbrella Insurance: Your Extra Layer of Financial Protection
Louisiana Volunteers Surpass Meal-Packing Goals to Combat Food Insecurity
11 mins ago
Louisiana Volunteers Surpass Meal-Packing Goals to Combat Food Insecurity
Natchitoches Young Professionals Announces 4 Under 40 Awardees for 2024
12 mins ago
Natchitoches Young Professionals Announces 4 Under 40 Awardees for 2024
Relationship Red Flags: Five Signs You Can Do Better, According to Expert
16 mins ago
Relationship Red Flags: Five Signs You Can Do Better, According to Expert
Latest Headlines
World News
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
57 seconds
Managing Back Pain Through Exercise: Insights from Brian Richey on Screw the Commute Podcast
Allan Donald's Insights on the Second Season of SA20: Key Bowlers and Future Prospects
58 seconds
Allan Donald's Insights on the Second Season of SA20: Key Bowlers and Future Prospects
Divine Deablo's Breakout Season: A Game-Changer for the Raiders
1 min
Divine Deablo's Breakout Season: A Game-Changer for the Raiders
Iowa Hawkeyes Achieve Personal Bests and Set Records at Home Track Meet
1 min
Iowa Hawkeyes Achieve Personal Bests and Set Records at Home Track Meet
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Makes Ground in Itanagar
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
5 mins
The Lethal Consequences of Cyberattacks on U.S. Hospitals
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
6 mins
Teacup Nordic: A Cross-Country Skiing Destination that's Gaining Traction
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
6 mins
Embrace Winter Fun with the Best Snow Tubes of 2024
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
6 mins
Ald. Pat Dowell Discusses Potential New White Sox Stadium with South Loop Developers
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
16 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
3 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
3 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app