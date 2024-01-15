Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule

At the heart of the latest controversy surrounding the International Ski Federation (FIS) is the question of athlete safety and the pressures that competitors face in pursuit of the grand titles. The recent downhill race schedule at Wengen, which featured three sprint races over a span of three days on a notoriously demanding course, has sparked a wave of criticism led by former coach Hermann Mayer. The scheduling, Mayer argues, has contributed to a high number of serious injuries among athletes, a claim that has found resonance with several of the sport’s top performers.

A Case Study in Athlete Fatigue and Injuries

Two-time defending champion in the season-long downhill standings, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, dislocated his shoulder in a crash at Wengen. Following the accident, he underwent surgery in Bern, with his partner, Mikaela Shiffrin, at his bedside. Kilde’s crash, along with the injury to other skiers, has fueled the ongoing debate over the FIS scheduling. Critics argue that back-to-back races on historically long courses contribute to athlete fatigue and increased risk of injuries.

Defending the Schedule

FIS President Johan Elias, however, dismissed these concerns, asserting that athletes have the autonomy to opt out of races if they feel overstressed. Elias’s stance hinges on the belief that the responsibility for their wellbeing lies in the hands of the athletes themselves, a view that has met with contention.

The Pressure of the General Classification

Former ski racer Höffner offered a counterargument, emphasizing that the athletes in pursuit of the overall titles – such as the downhill Crystal Ball or the Super-G Crystal Ball – cannot afford to skip competitions. Success in the general classification depends on their performance in individual races. This, Höffner points out, places athletes under immense pressure to compete continually, despite the potential risks.

The controversy over the Wengen race schedule has shone a light on the fine balance that sports federations must strike between maintaining an exciting and rigorous competition and ensuring the health and safety of their athletes. As the debate continues, the FIS and other sports bodies will need to reassess their policies and prioritize athlete welfare alongside the pursuit of sporting excellence.