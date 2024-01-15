en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Athlete Safety in Spotlight as FIS Criticized Over Wengen Race Schedule

At the heart of the latest controversy surrounding the International Ski Federation (FIS) is the question of athlete safety and the pressures that competitors face in pursuit of the grand titles. The recent downhill race schedule at Wengen, which featured three sprint races over a span of three days on a notoriously demanding course, has sparked a wave of criticism led by former coach Hermann Mayer. The scheduling, Mayer argues, has contributed to a high number of serious injuries among athletes, a claim that has found resonance with several of the sport’s top performers.

A Case Study in Athlete Fatigue and Injuries

Two-time defending champion in the season-long downhill standings, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, dislocated his shoulder in a crash at Wengen. Following the accident, he underwent surgery in Bern, with his partner, Mikaela Shiffrin, at his bedside. Kilde’s crash, along with the injury to other skiers, has fueled the ongoing debate over the FIS scheduling. Critics argue that back-to-back races on historically long courses contribute to athlete fatigue and increased risk of injuries.

Defending the Schedule

FIS President Johan Elias, however, dismissed these concerns, asserting that athletes have the autonomy to opt out of races if they feel overstressed. Elias’s stance hinges on the belief that the responsibility for their wellbeing lies in the hands of the athletes themselves, a view that has met with contention.

The Pressure of the General Classification

Former ski racer Höffner offered a counterargument, emphasizing that the athletes in pursuit of the overall titles – such as the downhill Crystal Ball or the Super-G Crystal Ball – cannot afford to skip competitions. Success in the general classification depends on their performance in individual races. This, Höffner points out, places athletes under immense pressure to compete continually, despite the potential risks.

The controversy over the Wengen race schedule has shone a light on the fine balance that sports federations must strike between maintaining an exciting and rigorous competition and ensuring the health and safety of their athletes. As the debate continues, the FIS and other sports bodies will need to reassess their policies and prioritize athlete welfare alongside the pursuit of sporting excellence.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 seconds ago
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
The Legislative Council Commission (LCC) has announced the appointment of Ms Dora Wai as the new Secretary General of the Legislative Council (LegCo) Secretariat, succeeding Mr Kenneth Chen, who will be stepping down from his position due to retirement. Drawing on her extensive experience as Deputy Secretary General, Ms Wai was chosen through a comprehensive
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Citizens Advice York: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Rising Demand for Services
9 mins ago
Citizens Advice York: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Rising Demand for Services
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Sets New Record with $82 Million Budget
16 mins ago
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Sets New Record with $82 Million Budget
New Leadership for Hong Kong's Quality Education Fund Steering Committee
3 seconds ago
New Leadership for Hong Kong's Quality Education Fund Steering Committee
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
3 seconds ago
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
5 mins ago
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts
Latest Headlines
World News
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
34 seconds
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
35 seconds
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
38 seconds
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
42 seconds
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
46 seconds
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
53 seconds
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
53 seconds
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue
54 seconds
Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
56 seconds
Perth Scorchers Poised for Historic Success: Simon Katich Backs Local Talent
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app