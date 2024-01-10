en English
BNN Newsroom

Athens Community Grapples with Sanitation Crisis Amid Heavy Rain

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
In the historic Athens neighborhood near Luke Street and Strain Road, residents are grappling with a mounting sanitation crisis. Streets flood and sewage backs up with each rainfall, a situation born of the community’s reliance on septic tanks rather than a connection to the city’s sewer system. The recurring issue has left residents frustrated and desperate for action from city leaders.

A Cry for Help

Estella Crutcher and Kirk Parker, residents of the Athens community, have voiced their concerns about the continuous sewage problems. Their homes lie in silent testimony to the severity of the sanitation issues, with signs of mold growth, inability to flush toilets, and raw sewage overflow. They see a stark contrast between the neglected condition in their area and the development taking place in the nearby neighborhoods.

City’s Response

In response to the outcry, Mayor Ronnie Marks acknowledged the gravity of the situation in a recent city council meeting. The mayor expressed his preference for a gravity sewer solution, a project estimated to cost $1.5 million. This solution, he believes, would be more efficient and reliable than a suboptimal grinder pump system. However, he also mentioned the need for a community survey to understand the cost and requirements for addressing the issue.

Awaiting Concrete Actions

Despite the mayor’s acknowledgment, the community still awaits a concrete plan to address their sanitation and drainage issues. The residents continue to deal with the repercussions of inadequate sewage infrastructure, especially during rainy periods that exacerbate the problems. The lack of action has left the community members feeling neglected, fostering an atmosphere of frustration and discontent.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

