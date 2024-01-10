Athens Community Grapples with Sanitation Crisis Amid Heavy Rain

In the historic Athens neighborhood near Luke Street and Strain Road, residents are grappling with a mounting sanitation crisis. Streets flood and sewage backs up with each rainfall, a situation born of the community’s reliance on septic tanks rather than a connection to the city’s sewer system. The recurring issue has left residents frustrated and desperate for action from city leaders.

A Cry for Help

Estella Crutcher and Kirk Parker, residents of the Athens community, have voiced their concerns about the continuous sewage problems. Their homes lie in silent testimony to the severity of the sanitation issues, with signs of mold growth, inability to flush toilets, and raw sewage overflow. They see a stark contrast between the neglected condition in their area and the development taking place in the nearby neighborhoods.

City’s Response

In response to the outcry, Mayor Ronnie Marks acknowledged the gravity of the situation in a recent city council meeting. The mayor expressed his preference for a gravity sewer solution, a project estimated to cost $1.5 million. This solution, he believes, would be more efficient and reliable than a suboptimal grinder pump system. However, he also mentioned the need for a community survey to understand the cost and requirements for addressing the issue.

Awaiting Concrete Actions

Despite the mayor’s acknowledgment, the community still awaits a concrete plan to address their sanitation and drainage issues. The residents continue to deal with the repercussions of inadequate sewage infrastructure, especially during rainy periods that exacerbate the problems. The lack of action has left the community members feeling neglected, fostering an atmosphere of frustration and discontent.