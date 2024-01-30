Ateneo Blue Repertory Revives Onsite Newbie Production with 'Orphie and The Book of Heroes'

The Ateneo Blue Repertory (blueREP) is primed to host an exclusive Press Night for their rendition of Kooman & Dimond's 'Orphie and The Book of Heroes' on January 31, 2024. This marks the group's first onsite Newbie Production since 2019. The showcase, reserved for invited press, is set to take the stage at the Doreen Fernandez Black Box Theater, nestled within the Areté in the Ateneo de Manila University.

Embarking on an Epic Journey

The musical spins the tale of Orphie, a young orphan girl in Ancient Greece, who embarks on a quest to save the legendary storyteller Homer and his Book of Heroes. Orphie's journey propels her through a whirlwind of classic mythology, from the towering heights of Mount Olympus to the ink-dark depths of the underworld.

Bringing the Tale to Life

The production boasts a team of seasoned professionals and eager university students. At the helm is director Robert Bradly Hao, alongside musical director Maia Dapul and choreographer Jim Ferrer. The technical mastery of John Robert Yam (sound design), Jethro Nibaten (lights design), Nilo Beriarmente (sound engineering), and Adriane Ungriano (set and props construction) augments the creative contributions of Gerard Ma (set and props design) and Zero Candelaria (brand design).

A Platform for New Talents

Beyond mere entertainment, 'Orphie and The Book of Heroes' serves as a vibrant learning platform for blueREP's fresh talents. The production fosters growth and experience through workshops, projects, and hands-on participation in a full-scale musical, nurturing the next generation of thespians and theater practitioners.