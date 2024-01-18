ASUS Unveils USB4 PCIe Gen4 Card: A Revolution in Connectivity

ASUS, the leading tech giant, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the ‘USB4 PCIe Gen4 Card’ on January 17, 2024. This new expansion card is set to revolutionize the world of connectivity with its advanced features, most notably its two USB4 ports that offer an impressive bidirectional bandwidth of up to 40Gbps. This notable leap in speed, a significant improvement over the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard, is expected to pave the way for future advancements in USB technology.

High-Speed Connectivity and Versatility

The USB4 PCIe Gen4 Card is designed to cater to the needs of users requiring high-speed storage devices. The card’s high bandwidth capability ensures efficient data transfer, making it an ideal choice for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike. Moreover, the card’s compliance with DisplayPort 1.4 enables it to support up to 8K resolution output, marking a significant stride in display technology and offering users the opportunity to experience high-resolution displays.

Efficiency and Innovation

ASUS’s new card employs a PCI Express 4.0 (x4) interface and is powered by the ASMedia ASM4242 chipset, a combination that promises reliable performance. The ability to daisy-chain up to five devices per port is another standout feature of this card, enhancing the efficiency of device connectivity. Furthermore, the card’s quick charging feature, able to deliver up to 60W (20V/3A) of power, is a boon for users who need to power their devices rapidly.

Compatibility and Design

Despite its high-performance features, the USB4 PCIe Gen4 Card does not compromise on compatibility. It is designed to work seamlessly with Windows 11/10 operating systems, making it accessible to a majority of modern PC users. The card’s physical dimensions of 117.7 x 180.5mm ensure that it can be integrated into a wide range of system configurations. Detailed specifications of the card are available on the ASUS website, offering potential users a comprehensive insight into what this groundbreaking expansion card has to offer.