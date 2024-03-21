Astana Hub Showcases Tech Startups Elevating Kazakh Culture and Language

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 21 March 2024, ASTANA — In a vibrant celebration of the Nauryz holiday, the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups unveiled innovative projects aimed at promoting national culture and advancing the Kazakh language on March 20. Startups ranged from educational platforms and mobile applications to multimedia projects steeped in national traditions and fairy tales, with a strong emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to further the use of the Kazakh language.

Innovations Bridging Culture and Technology

Daniya Akhmetova, Astana Hub Managing Director, shared several standout initiatives. These include the Speech Lab service, which recognizes Kazakh and mixed Kazakh-Russian speech, and the Sifro company, which specializes in computer-generated imagery films and cartoons that delve into Kazakh history. Moreover, the Qonzhyq App and Sazalem startups offer free access to Kazakh music and folklore, with Sazalem reaching over a million downloads and featuring 30,000 songs alongside 20,000 materials on Kazakhstan’s history, tourism, and culture. The Qonzhyq App has registered more than 150,000 users, granting them access to a treasure trove of Kazakh folklore.

Advancing Language through Technology

The QazCode development team introduced a dataset for language modeling in Kazakh named BeeBert, aimed at enhancing text prediction and analysis capabilities. This tool is designed to enrich the Kazakh language within the realm of General AI. Andrey Zhuravlev, CEO of IG Space, underscored the significance of language diversity in business automation and customer service, noting that the company's solutions include voice menus and chatbot responses in Kazakh, Russian, and English. Additionally, as a resident of Astana Hub, Antiplagiat.Kazakhstan has refined its algorithm to detect text borrowings in Kazakh, offering a means to detect translated borrowings from 105 languages. The company’s database in the Kazakh language boasts over 3.5 million sources.

Implications for Kazakh Culture and Language

The initiatives presented by Astana Hub during the Nauryz celebration are more than just technological advancements; they are a testament to the power of innovation in preserving and promoting cultural identity. By leveraging AI and other digital tools, these startups are not only enhancing the accessibility and use of the Kazakh language but are also ensuring that Kazakhstan's rich history and cultural heritage are celebrated and shared with a wider audience. As technology continues to evolve, the fusion of culture and digital innovation presents exciting prospects for the future of national identity and linguistic diversity.