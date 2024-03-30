Astana Hosts Inaugural Regional GovStack Forum, Boosting CIS Digital Governance

The Regional GovStack Forum's recent inauguration in Astana marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of government services across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Esteemed speakers, including representatives from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and leaders from Kazakhstan's digital sphere, converged to discuss the evolution and future of digital governance. The forum not only highlighted Kazakhstan's achievements in digital services but also set the stage for enhanced regional collaboration in digital public goods.

Unveiling Kazakhstan's Digital Ecosystem

Kanysh Tuleushin, Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, took the forum as an opportunity to showcase Kazakhstan's digital advancements. The country's digital ecosystem has seen remarkable growth, with the export of IT services on the rise. Dr. Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the ITU, applauded Kazakhstan's efforts in digitizing government services, underlining the nation's role as a leader in the GovStack program. With over 33 digital documents accessible through the eGov mobile app and more than 1,200 online public services, Kazakhstan sets a benchmark for digital governance.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

The forum emphasized the importance of regional cooperation among CIS countries, sharing best practices and fostering the reusability of digital public goods. This collaboration is crucial for expediting the provision of government services tailored to the needs of individual countries. The GovStack initiative, a joint effort between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, "National Information Technologies", the Eurasian Development Bank, and the ITU, aims to create a unified technological platform for e-government across the CIS. This collaborative development is designed to meet the diverse needs of participating nations, enhancing the quality and accessibility of government services.

The Future of Digital Governance in CIS

The GovStack project promises to revolutionize public administration across CIS countries, improving efficiency and transparency while fostering a digitally inclusive governance landscape. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of the region, the initiative aims to pave the way for seamless citizen-state interactions, setting a new standard for digital governance. As digital technologies continue to evolve, the GovStack forum represents a pivotal moment in the journey towards a more connected and digitally proficient CIS region.