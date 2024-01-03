en English
BNN Newsroom

Assurant, Inc. Amplifies Expertise with New Management Committee Members

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Assurant, Inc., a leading global business services company, has ushered in the New Year with a strategic move aimed at boosting its global growth strategy. The company has announced the addition of three new members to its Management Committee, effective from January 1, 2024. The intention behind this decision is to enrich the company’s expertise in three pivotal areas – finance, talent, and technology.

A Move to Amplify Expertise

The new members of the Management Committee include a Deputy CFO, Chief People Officer, and Chief Technology Officer. These appointments are expected to bring a significant boost to Assurant’s financial, people, and technology expertise. The move is a calculated step towards driving the company’s global growth strategy and adapting to the evolving needs of its clients and their customers.

Commitment to Enhanced Representation

The addition of Rebekah, Subhashish, and Joe to the Management Committee is a clear reflection of Assurant’s commitment to deepening leadership capabilities. This enhancement in representation and expertise, particularly in the domains of finance, talent, and technology, is aimed at bolstering the company’s strength and forward momentum.

Assurant’s Global Footprint

Assurant, Inc. is not just a business services company; it is a global entity that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases. With a presence in 21 countries, Assurant’s influence and reach are vast. The strategic addition of three new members to the Management Committee is a progressive step in strengthening this global footprint.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

