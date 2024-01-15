en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ashmore Group Sees $2.3 Billion Rise in Q4 AUM, Crediting Emerging Markets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Ashmore Group Sees $2.3 Billion Rise in Q4 AUM, Crediting Emerging Markets

Ashmore Group plc, a leading investment management firm, announced a surge in assets under management (AUM) by $2.3 billion for the quarter ending on December 31, 2023. The boost is largely credited to a robust investment performance contributing an additional $3.9 billion. However, the quarter also witnessed net outflows worth $1.6 billion. Consequently, the projected AUM for the company stood at a substantial $54.0 billion at the end of the quarter.

Emerging Markets Outperform

The Chief Executive Officer of Ashmore Group, Mark Coombs, emphasized the impressive returns from the Emerging Markets in 2023. The superior economic growth in these markets, coupled with effective monetary policies, has played a significant role in their performance. The weakened US dollar, stemming from the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle, also influenced this outperformance.

Equities Attract Net Inflows

The report showed a decrease in net outflows compared to previous quarters, thanks to improving global macroeconomic conditions. Interestingly, equities attracted net inflows, while fixed income outflows did not demonstrate any significant patterns. This trend points towards a potential shift in investor focus and the evolving dynamics of the investment landscape.

Outlook for Ashmore Group

Despite the net outflows, the increase in AUM underscores the resilience and adaptability of Ashmore Group in navigating the financial markets. With emerging markets outperforming most developed world indices, the prospects look promising for the firm. However, the investment landscape remains fluid, and the ability of Ashmore to sustain this growth amid global economic uncertainties will be closely watched in the coming quarters.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Russia-North Korea Relations Deepen Amid Alleged Missile Usage in Ukraine
On January 16, Moscow is set to host a pivotal meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart, Choi Song-hee. An announcement made by Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed the planned negotiations. The North Korean Minister’s visit to Russia, which serves as a reciprocation to Lavrov’s
Russia-North Korea Relations Deepen Amid Alleged Missile Usage in Ukraine
UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees 'Mild Hard Landing' for U.S. Economy in 2024
5 mins ago
UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees 'Mild Hard Landing' for U.S. Economy in 2024
Holcim's ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction
14 mins ago
Holcim's ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction
Resilience on the Slopes: Court Long and Her Husky's Adventurous Journey
3 seconds ago
Resilience on the Slopes: Court Long and Her Husky's Adventurous Journey
90-year-old Barbara McInnis: Britain's Oldest Female Drummer
3 seconds ago
90-year-old Barbara McInnis: Britain's Oldest Female Drummer
Sam 'SV' Verzosa's 15 Years of Devotion: A Journey of Faith and Humanity
3 seconds ago
Sam 'SV' Verzosa's 15 Years of Devotion: A Journey of Faith and Humanity
Latest Headlines
World News
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
6 seconds
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
33 seconds
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
48 seconds
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
48 seconds
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
53 seconds
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
58 seconds
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
1 min
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
2 mins
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app