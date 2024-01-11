en English
BNN Newsroom

Ashley Homestore in Bad Axe Sets Record in Annual Bed Donation Program

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Ashley Homestore in Bad Axe Sets Record in Annual Bed Donation Program

In the heart of Bad Axe, a remarkable story of community goodwill unfolded this holiday season. The local Ashley Homestore marked its 11th year of the annual Kids in Need of a Bed Program, setting a new record by donating 39 beds to children within the community. This unique initiative, which began in 2013, aims to provide proper sleeping arrangements for children who might otherwise sleep on the floor or share a bed with multiple siblings.

Program Funding and Donations

The program’s funding comes from various sources. A significant portion of the store’s bedding sales is allocated for the cause, supplemented by contributions from the store’s generous customers. This year, the program received a notably large donation from Steve Messing Carpentry, further enabling Ashley Homestore to meet the rising need within the community.

More Than Just a Bed

But the program doesn’t just provide a mattress. Each child receives a complete set, tailor-made to their size and comfort needs. This includes a mattress, a frame, a box spring, a mattress protector, sheets, blankets, a pillow, and a comforter. In a special gesture of compassion, three sets of bunk beds were also distributed this year.

Delivery and Setup

In the spirit of the season, the store’s warehouse team volunteered their time and efforts to deliver and set up the beds. From December 20-23, they journeyed across Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties, transforming the living spaces of children aged 2 to 16. These children, nominated by local helping agencies and schools, were the beneficiaries of the community’s benevolence.

In a final note of gratitude, Ashley Homestore extended thanks to all who contributed to this year’s success. The store acknowledged customers, Steve Messing Carpentry, Bad Axe Meijer for discounts on blankets, Charlies Angel’s Quilters for the handmade comforters, and staff members Crystal and Justin for their tireless coordination efforts. As the 11th year of operation concludes, Ashley Homestore’s commitment to the community remains unwavering, a beacon of hope in the season of giving.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

