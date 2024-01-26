Ashland's 2023 Achievements: A Year of Remarkable Progress

In a recent commission meeting, Ashland City Manager Mike Graese proudly outlined the city's significant accomplishments for the year 2023. A range of milestones across various departments paints a picture of a city on the move, committed to service and continuous development.

Impressive Departmental Achievements

Among the highlights was the solid waste department's collection of over 9,200 tons of waste. The Central Garage completed 1,901 repair orders, while Animal Control handled 859 service calls. A noteworthy improvement was seen in recycling, with 860 loads of recyclables collected.

In a bid to become more self-sufficient, 28 employees completed entry-level driver training, obtaining Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs). This move resulted in a considerable saving of approximately $78,000 for the city. Meanwhile, street workers repaired close to 3,000 potholes and upgraded lighting systems, enhancing city infrastructure and safety.

Emergency Services Response and Enhancements

The fire department responded to over 2,000 calls, conducted extensive training and inspections, reflecting their unwavering dedication to public safety. The police department handled over 23,000 calls for service, made significant arrests, and improved their capabilities with the addition of a digital forensic lab.

Utility and Infrastructure Developments

In terms of utilities, the city produced water without any violations and treated over 1 billion gallons of wastewater efficiently. Infrastructure developments were headlined by the completion of the Dixon Street project and progress on various other initiatives.

Financial Reporting and Community Development

The finance department continued its tradition of excellence in financial reporting, ensuring transparency and accountability. The parks and recreation department made several enhancements to local parks, improving quality of life for residents. The Ashland Assisted Housing Authority improved its performance rating and provided vouchers to hundreds of families, reinforcing the city's commitment to affordable housing. Economic development efforts focused on creating resources for potential small business owners, fostering a supportive environment for local entrepreneurship.

Graese also acknowledged the legal department's success in securing funds from national opioid litigation and the city's public information office for its remarkable branding and social media engagement. The comprehensive 46-page report detailing these achievements is available on the city's website, inviting residents to delve deeper into the city's development journey.