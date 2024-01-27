Ashabi Simple's Unconventional Perspective on Portable's Multiple Relationships

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Habeeb Okikiola, famously known as Portable, and his partner, Ashabi Simple, have become the focus of social media following Ashabi's recent revelations about Portable's polygamous lifestyle on the talk show 'Talk to B' hosted by Biola Bayo.

Ashabi's Perception of Portable's Relationships

In a candid interview, Ashabi shared her unique perspective on Portable's relationships with multiple women. Despite his public involvement with several women, Ashabi chooses to view Portable as a businessman, working hard to provide for their family when he is away. She does not see herself as one of many, but rather as the sole woman in Portable's life.

Public Reaction to Ashabi's Comments

The interview sparked a flurry of reactions online. Many social media users were quick to criticize Ashabi's acceptance of Portable's lifestyle, expressing disbelief at her approach. Others drew comparisons to public figures living in similar situations, highlighting the complexities of relationships in the public eye.

Portable's Acknowledgement of Ashabi

Portable, on his part, has recently acknowledged Ashabi as his third wife on social media, an affirmation that further stirred conversations around their unconventional relationship.

In a particularly poignant part of the interview, Ashabi mentioned that if Portable were to contract any incurable disease, she believes they would face it together. It is this unwavering faith and loyalty towards Portable that has left the public intrigued and divided in their opinions.