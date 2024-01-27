Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community

David Stein, a passionate advocate for LGBTQ health rights, has co-founded Ash Wellness, a pioneering firm offering at-home diagnostic testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among other health screenings. A native of the Philadelphia suburbs, Stein was confronted with discussions about the discriminatory 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy in school, an experience that made him acutely aware of the negative messaging surrounding his identity. It wasn't until his mid-20s that Stein came out as gay, a journey that involved navigating the personal and systemic challenges associated with sexual health services.

The Genesis of Ash Wellness

Stein's first encounter with STD testing was marked by discomfort and intrusive questioning, a common experience for many in the LGBTQ community. This inspired him to develop a solution that would make the testing process more accessible and less intimidating. The result was Ash Wellness, an initiative that sought to encourage more individuals to get tested by providing at-home STD testing kits. The availability of these kits could potentially play a significant role in reducing the spread of STDs.

From Idea to Implementation

After completing his studies at George Washington University, Stein moved to San Francisco, where he gained exposure to the startup ecosystem. It was there that he decided to launch his own business. Joining forces with Kyle Waters, Mio Akasako, and Nick Sempere, whom he met during Cornell Tech's MBA program, they formed the core team of Ash Wellness.

The team's innovative concept won the school's startup award and secured them a place in a prestigious accelerator program. Here, they honed their business model, initially aiming to sell at-home STI kits directly to consumers. However, they soon realized that this model was not sustainable in the long run.

Ash Wellness Today

Since its inception, Ash Wellness has garnered significant interest from investors, raising $6.6 million in funding. Stein now serves as the CEO of the company, leading his team in their mission to increase inclusivity in the healthcare industry and make vital health services more accessible to the LGBTQ community.