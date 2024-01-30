ARTnews China Launch: A Celebration of Creativity and The 'Wild Cape of Growth'

The city of Chengdu was awash with a wave of creativity and innovation on January 25th, as it played host to the much-anticipated launch of ARTnews China. Under the resounding theme of 'The Wild Cape of Growth,' the gala was nothing short of a celebration of the infinite possibilities of art and the essence of creativity that fuels it.

'The Wild Cape of Growth' Art Exhibition

One of the key highlights of the evening was the inauguration of 'The Wild Cape of Growth' Art Exhibition. A unique collaboration between ARTnews China and Citanggai Artzone, this exhibition, running from January 25th to February 18th, showcases an array of works that beautifully interpret the theme of growth. Alongside it, the 'Jia Chen Year of the Dragon Artists Exhibition' offers a captivating blend of traditional Chinese elements and modern art narratives.

Art and Culture Interwoven

The gala was also a testament to the seamless interweaving of art with the rich cultural heritage of Sichuan. The opening festival was graced by Fei Jun's 'Garden of Life' video installation, while performances by Liu Yu and musicians Xianzi and Moxi Zishi added a melodic accompaniment to the visual feast.

ARTnews China's 2024 Initiatives

Looking ahead, ARTnews China unveiled its ambitious initiatives for 2024, marked by plans for curated art exhibitions, financial backing for art projects, and a promising collaboration with the Beijing International Film Festival. The collaboration aims to put a spotlight on commercial art film shorts, offering a different perspective on the intersection of art and cinema.

Simultaneously, the gala saw the introduction of the ARTnews China Advisory Committee. This development signals a solid commitment to the magazine's mission of showcasing premier art to enrich lives and fostering a dynamic art community dedicated to discovery and innovation.

As ARTnews China, a stalwart in art journalism since 1902, steps into another year, it aims to engage Chinese audiences like never before. The goal is not just to foster connections between Chinese and international art cultures, but to truly make art an immersive, integral part of everyday life.