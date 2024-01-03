Artisan Real Estate to Transform Historic Edinburgh Brewery into a Sustainable Housing Development

Artisan Real Estate, celebrated for its urban regeneration projects, has secured a deal with Heineken UK to acquire the distinguished Caledonian Brewery site in Shandon, Edinburgh. This 1.9-acre site, once the heart of the city’s brewing industry before it ceased operations in 2022, is set to undergo a transformation into an estimated 170 new homes. As a precursor to the development, Artisan Real Estate has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice and intends to commence a public consultation in February.

The Legacy of Caledonian Brewery

The Caledonian Brewery, established in 1869, was revered for its traditional brewing techniques and its iconic Victorian edifices. Despite altering hands over the years, its unique cultural heritage was preserved until it was acquired by Heineken in 2008, as part of their procurement of the UK assets of Scottish and Newcastle. In May 2022, Heineken announced the discontinuation of the brewery, attributing its decision to the economically nonviable Victorian infrastructure and dwindling production.

Preserving History, Nurturing Future

The redevelopment blueprint includes the preservation and restoration of the site’s B-listed buildings and the creation of a diverse mix of housing units. A significant 35% of these units are earmarked for affordable housing. This initiative aligns with Artisan’s successful projects such as the New Waverley in Edinburgh’s Old Town and Glasgow’s Custom House, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban regeneration.

Blending Past with Present

With due regard to the brewery’s original footprint and historical significance, Artisan aims to amalgamate the past’s charm with the requirements of modern sustainable city living. This project represents a significant stride for Edinburgh, blending its rich heritage with the demand for urban housing, while also bolstering the city’s commitment to sustainability and affordable housing.