en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Artisan Real Estate to Transform Historic Edinburgh Brewery into a Sustainable Housing Development

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Artisan Real Estate to Transform Historic Edinburgh Brewery into a Sustainable Housing Development

Artisan Real Estate, celebrated for its urban regeneration projects, has secured a deal with Heineken UK to acquire the distinguished Caledonian Brewery site in Shandon, Edinburgh. This 1.9-acre site, once the heart of the city’s brewing industry before it ceased operations in 2022, is set to undergo a transformation into an estimated 170 new homes. As a precursor to the development, Artisan Real Estate has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice and intends to commence a public consultation in February.

The Legacy of Caledonian Brewery

The Caledonian Brewery, established in 1869, was revered for its traditional brewing techniques and its iconic Victorian edifices. Despite altering hands over the years, its unique cultural heritage was preserved until it was acquired by Heineken in 2008, as part of their procurement of the UK assets of Scottish and Newcastle. In May 2022, Heineken announced the discontinuation of the brewery, attributing its decision to the economically nonviable Victorian infrastructure and dwindling production.

Preserving History, Nurturing Future

The redevelopment blueprint includes the preservation and restoration of the site’s B-listed buildings and the creation of a diverse mix of housing units. A significant 35% of these units are earmarked for affordable housing. This initiative aligns with Artisan’s successful projects such as the New Waverley in Edinburgh’s Old Town and Glasgow’s Custom House, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban regeneration.

Blending Past with Present

With due regard to the brewery’s original footprint and historical significance, Artisan aims to amalgamate the past’s charm with the requirements of modern sustainable city living. This project represents a significant stride for Edinburgh, blending its rich heritage with the demand for urban housing, while also bolstering the city’s commitment to sustainability and affordable housing.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lightning Strike in NSW Blue Mountains: A Test of Resilience Amidst Nature's Fury

By Geeta Pillai

Hawai'i County Ushers in 2024 with Administrative Changes and New Plans

By Muthana Al-Najjar

January 2024 Pokemon GO Challenge: Strategies to Defeat Giovanni's Shadow Pokemon

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Government Proceeds with Padu Registration Amid Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Record-Breaking Property Sale Highlights Current Real Estate Trends ...
@BNN Newsroom · 26 mins
Record-Breaking Property Sale Highlights Current Real Estate Trends ...
heart comment 0
Cebu City Gears Up for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Cebu City Gears Up for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024
Record-Breaking $40M Property Sale Signals High Value of Real Estate in Suburb

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Record-Breaking $40M Property Sale Signals High Value of Real Estate in Suburb
Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity

By BNN Correspondents

Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity
Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike

By Wojciech Zylm

Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike
Latest Headlines
World News
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
21 seconds
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
27 seconds
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
27 seconds
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
28 seconds
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
4 mins
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
4 mins
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
4 mins
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
4 mins
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
4 mins
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
14 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
18 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
48 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app