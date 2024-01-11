en English
BNN Newsroom

Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming ‘Lossy Bottlenecks’ for a Tailored Future

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:24 am EST

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the precipice of a societal transformation, poised to overcome ‘lossy bottlenecks,’ a term coined in the realm of information theory. These channels that lose information, reducing complex choices to mere options, are a limitation in traditional decision-making processes. Often, these processes fail to fully encapsulate the multifaceted desires of individuals due to the pressing need for scalability and efficiency. AI, with its ability to store rich representations of preferences and capabilities, could be the panacea we need.

AI: Customizing Experiences at Scale

Imagine a world where sectors such as dining, labor markets, apparel, and software offer customized experiences for each individual. This is not a far-flung fantasy but a very achievable reality with AI. By leveraging machine learning and rich data representations, AI can understand individual preferences and tailor experiences accordingly. This revolution is not confined to the commercial sector. Even the realm of politics stands to benefit from this seismic shift.

Revolutionizing Democracy with AI

AI has the potential to transform the democratic process by capturing the nuances of individual political preferences. This precision could lead to better representation and policy-making, enhancing the democratic process. However, this ambitious endeavor does not come without its share of challenges. Privacy concerns loom large, and the path to transition from current systems to AI-enhanced democracies is shrouded in uncertainty.

AI: The First Steps

While this future with AI might still seem like a page out of a science fiction novel, the first steps toward this future are already being taken. Digital media recommendation systems are becoming increasingly personalized, exhibiting the potential of AI to transform society. AI is no longer just a tool for efficiency and scalability but has become a catalyst for individualized experiences, thus overcoming the limitations of ‘lossy bottlenecks.’

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

