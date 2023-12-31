en English
BNN Newsroom

Artemi Panarin’s Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:14 am EST
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy

Artemi Panarin, the star Russian wing of the New York Rangers, finished 2023 on a high note, scoring a hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Delivering a resounding 5-1 victory, his exceptional performance has further cemented his status as a contender for the Hart Trophy.

Devastating Hat trick by Panarin

The game saw Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere, and Vincent Trocheck, his linemates, take center stage. Panarin’s three-goal game, his second of the month and sixth in his career, alongside Trocheck’s goal and three assists, led the Rangers to an undisputed triumph. Lafreniere marked his contribution with two assists, setting the stage for a well-rounded team performance.

Rangers Create History

This victory has placed the Rangers as the first NHL club to achieve 25 wins this season. It also maintains their perfect 6-0-0 record in the second game of back-to-back sets and an impressive 9-1-0 after a loss. With 101 points, Panarin now joins an exclusive club, becoming one of only three players in Rangers history, alongside Mark Messier, to record 100 points in multiple calendar years.

Team Updates: Injury Concerns

While the Rangers celebrated their victory, concerns about the health of players Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko loom. Chytil, who has missed 25 games due to a suspected concussion, plans to return home to Czechia for his recovery. Kakko, also on long-term injured reserve, has no official timeline for his return. As the team steps into 2024, these injury concerns will likely continue to be a focus.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

