Art Hains' Triumphant Return to the Chiefs Radio Network

Missouri broadcasting legend Art Hains, a pregame host for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, was sidelined for most of last season due to a debilitating illness. His return to the airwaves this season coincides with the Chiefs' run in Super Bowl LVIII, a poignant full-circle moment for the beloved broadcaster.

A Voice Silenced

After 16 seasons as a pregame host for the Chiefs Radio Network, Hains' voice was suddenly absent. Early last season, he was struck by West Nile Virus, forcing him to watch the Chiefs' historic season from a Nebraska medical facility. The virus, primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, can cause serious neurological effects in some cases.

Hains, a Springfield resident and staple in Missouri sports broadcasting, missed the opportunity to be part of the broadcast team during the Chiefs' Super Bowl 54 win. He recalls the bittersweet experience of watching the victory from his hospital bed, filled with pride yet longing to be back in the booth.

A Triumphant Return

Hains' recovery journey has been arduous, but his determination and the support of the community have propelled him forward. This season, he has been broadcasting every game from a rehabilitation facility in Springfield, with his daughter by his side.

"The community's support and prayers have meant the world to me," Hains shares. "It's an honor to be back, contributing to the coverage of the team's current success."

His return to the airwaves has been celebrated by fans and the Chiefs organization alike. As a testament to their appreciation, Hains was surprised with a Super Bowl ring from last year's victory for his birthday.

Full Circle

As the Chiefs vie for another Super Bowl win, Hains' comeback story takes on added significance. His journey from hospital bed to broadcast booth is a testament to human resilience and the enduring power of community support.

With his signature voice echoing through the airwaves once more, Hains is savoring every moment. "I feel incredibly grateful to be back," he reflects. "The love and encouragement I've received throughout this journey have been overwhelming."

As the Chiefs continue their Super Bowl run, Hains' presence in the booth serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that defines not only sports but also the human experience.

