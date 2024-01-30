Arson Attack on Old Church in New Norfolk: Police Seek Public Help

Emergency services were summoned to a fire at an antiquated church on Glebe Road in New Norfolk, Tasmania, around 6:15 pm. The church, repurposed for storage, was engulfed in flames when the Tasmania Fire Service arrived. Swift and effective action by the fire personnel doused the fire, averting a potential disaster in the residential area.

Deliberate Ignition: A Case of Arson

Upon a detailed investigation, it was determined that the fire was not a mishap but an act of deliberate ignition. The Tasmania Fire Service and local police collaborated on the investigation, which led to the unsettling conclusion that the church fire was an act of arson. Acting Inspector Richard Penney from Bridgewater Police confirmed the findings.

No Casualties, But a Plea for Public Assistance

Although the fire was intense, there were no casualties. Penney confirmed that there were fortunately no individuals inside the building at the time of the fire. With the area now cordoned off for further investigation, the police are seeking assistance from the public.

They have encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident or anyone who might have seen suspicious behavior in the vicinity around the time of the fire to come forward. Individuals can reach out to Bridgewater Police directly or report any relevant information to Crime Stoppers Tasmania anonymously.

A Community on Edge

The revelation that the fire was ignited intentionally has left the community in shock and concern. The quiet town of New Norfolk is grappling with the realization that an act of this nature occurred in their midst. Police are determined to get to the bottom of this and bring the perpetrators to justice, but they need the public's help to do so.