Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Polycorp Ltd.

Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm renowned for its industrial and healthcare investments, has recently consolidated a majority investment in Polycorp Ltd., a key player in the engineered elastomer solutions industry. The financial details of the investment remain undisclosed.

Polycorp’s Standing in the Industry

Headquartered in Elora, Ontario, Polycorp boasts a dedicated workforce of approximately 250 full-time employees. The company's offerings, encompassing a broad array of rubber and polyurethane-based solutions, are designed to alleviate problems such as corrosion, abrasion, vibration, and noise. These solutions hold particular significance in critical infrastructure and industrial settings, including mineral processing, railroads, and protective linings sectors.

Polycorp is celebrated for its top-tier engineering and design services, along with its advanced molding, calendering, and extrusion capabilities. The firm's reputation is cemented in its ability to deliver custom solutions that meet the specific needs of its global clients.

Implications of the Investment

The deal between Arsenal Capital Partners and Polycorp is expected to fuel Polycorp's strategic growth, augmenting investments in essential areas such as manufacturing, research and development, and human capital. Moreover, it is anticipated to stimulate strategic acquisitions, propelling the company to new heights in its respective industry.

Founder Peter Snucins, who will continue his investment in Polycorp and serve on its Board, conveyed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Arsenal. He pointed out Arsenal's successful track record in materials technology businesses within the elastomers sector, which makes them an ideal match for Polycorp's portfolio.

Arsenal’s Expertise in the Elastomers Sector

Arsenal's previous investments in elastomeric and polymeric technologies, such as rubber and polyurethanes, align with Polycorp's core business areas. This compatibility is expected to drive synergies and enhance the value creation potential of the partnership.

For this transaction, Polycorp was solely advised by William Blair & Company, L.L.C., while Arsenal received advisory services from Harris Williams.