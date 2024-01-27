Arsen Zakharyan's Ankle Injury: A Blow to Real Sociedad’s Ambitions

Real Sociedad's Russian midfielder, Arsen Zakharyan, was dealt a significant blow during the 22nd round match against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish Championship. The 20-year-old had to be substituted only 29 minutes into the game due to a worsening ankle injury.

A Recurring Nightmare

Zakharyan's agent, Gennady Golubin, unveiled that this was not a fresh wound for the young player. Despite having a pre-existing sprain, Zakharyan had been soldiering on, demonstrating his dedication to his team. However, the recent match proved too taxing, leading to an aggravation of the injury.

Implications for Real Sociedad

This injury brings additional concerns for Real Sociedad, who are already grappling with injuries among their ranks ahead of their European clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With two other defenders already sidelined, and the extent of Zakharyan's recovery yet unknown, the team's strategic planning faces significant hurdles.

Zakharyan's Contributions to the Team

Since his purchase last summer for 13 million euros, Zakharyan has been a consistent force for Real Sociedad. He has participated in 23 matches across all competitions, including four in the Champions League, marking his importance in the team's structure. His absence, therefore, isn't just a missing player but a significant gap in the team's performance potential.

As Real Sociedad prepares for their upcoming matches, the uncertainty surrounding Zakharyan's recovery timeframe looms large. A thorough medical examination is yet to be conducted, leaving the team and fans in suspense. Despite these challenges, Real Sociedad remains resilient, currently occupying the 6th place in La Liga, with only one loss in their last 17 matches across all competitions.