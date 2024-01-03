Arrosta Coffee Co: Fostering Community and Conversations Around Coffee

Arrosta Coffee Co, a thriving coffee roastery and espresso bar in Palmerston North, New Zealand, has recently broadened its horizons. The company, owned by Simon and Kirsty Fowler, is known for fostering community and conversations around coffee. The Fowlers place strong emphasis on the journey of their green beans from global plantations to the consumers’ cups, creating a transparent process that can be observed through large windows in their facility.

Expansion and Innovation at Arrosta Coffee

The company’s success has necessitated an expansion, resulting in a move from their previous location on Victoria Ave to a larger facility on John F Kennedy Drive. This new space houses a 45kg hybrid roaster, increasing efficiency and output. Alongside the roasting operations, the facility also provides areas for barista workshops, cupping sessions, and tours, underlining Arrosta Coffee’s commitment to building the coffee industry in Manawatū.

Arrosta Coffee isn’t just about roasting beans, though. The company has noticed a shift in coffee consumption patterns, observing a growing interest in diverse brewing methods beyond traditional espresso and milk-based drinks. This understanding has led them to roast coffee that suits various styles, including Aeropress and cold brews.

Awards, Resilience, and Sustainability

Arrosta Coffee’s success is not only reflected in its growth and innovation. The company has received multiple awards for their house blend. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Arrosta Coffee has demonstrated resilience, maintaining a strong presence in the market.

The Fowlers are also committed to sustainability. They promote the use of reusable cups through a phone app-driven exchange system and are actively seeking funding to expand this initiative. While the company mainly supplies wholesale roasted beans to cafes and stores across New Zealand, they also operate espresso bars for direct interaction with customers, providing an opportunity for coffee education and engagement.

Focus on Coffee

While Arrosta Coffee briefly ventured into the cafe business, the Fowlers ultimately decided their passion lay in coffee itself. As a result, they have extended their reach to more cafes in both the North and South islands. Despite the challenges of operating in a large industry, Arrosta Coffee maintains a personal touch and agility, continuing to foster community and conversations around coffee.