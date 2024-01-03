en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Arrosta Coffee Co: Fostering Community and Conversations Around Coffee

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Arrosta Coffee Co: Fostering Community and Conversations Around Coffee

Arrosta Coffee Co, a thriving coffee roastery and espresso bar in Palmerston North, New Zealand, has recently broadened its horizons. The company, owned by Simon and Kirsty Fowler, is known for fostering community and conversations around coffee. The Fowlers place strong emphasis on the journey of their green beans from global plantations to the consumers’ cups, creating a transparent process that can be observed through large windows in their facility.

Expansion and Innovation at Arrosta Coffee

The company’s success has necessitated an expansion, resulting in a move from their previous location on Victoria Ave to a larger facility on John F Kennedy Drive. This new space houses a 45kg hybrid roaster, increasing efficiency and output. Alongside the roasting operations, the facility also provides areas for barista workshops, cupping sessions, and tours, underlining Arrosta Coffee’s commitment to building the coffee industry in Manawatū.

Arrosta Coffee isn’t just about roasting beans, though. The company has noticed a shift in coffee consumption patterns, observing a growing interest in diverse brewing methods beyond traditional espresso and milk-based drinks. This understanding has led them to roast coffee that suits various styles, including Aeropress and cold brews.

Awards, Resilience, and Sustainability

Arrosta Coffee’s success is not only reflected in its growth and innovation. The company has received multiple awards for their house blend. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Arrosta Coffee has demonstrated resilience, maintaining a strong presence in the market.

The Fowlers are also committed to sustainability. They promote the use of reusable cups through a phone app-driven exchange system and are actively seeking funding to expand this initiative. While the company mainly supplies wholesale roasted beans to cafes and stores across New Zealand, they also operate espresso bars for direct interaction with customers, providing an opportunity for coffee education and engagement.

Focus on Coffee

While Arrosta Coffee briefly ventured into the cafe business, the Fowlers ultimately decided their passion lay in coffee itself. As a result, they have extended their reach to more cafes in both the North and South islands. Despite the challenges of operating in a large industry, Arrosta Coffee maintains a personal touch and agility, continuing to foster community and conversations around coffee.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
New Study Links Spinal Disk Cells to Chronic Back Pain
In a scientific breakthrough, researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have uncovered a potential cellular basis for low back pain associated with spinal disk degeneration. The team identified specific cells within spinal disks that could be responsible for inducing pain when these disks deteriorate. Spinal Disk Cells: The Pain Culprits? Spinal disks are jelly-filled cushions that
New Study Links Spinal Disk Cells to Chronic Back Pain
RSA Developments Appeals Council's Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application
30 mins ago
RSA Developments Appeals Council's Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation
35 mins ago
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation
Next Store in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe Dismisses Closure Rumors
5 seconds ago
Next Store in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe Dismisses Closure Rumors
Global Mining Industry: The Invisible Impacts of Data Gaps
21 mins ago
Global Mining Industry: The Invisible Impacts of Data Gaps
Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford
24 mins ago
Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford
Latest Headlines
World News
Pandemic Loss Inspires Medical Pursuit: Granddaughter Fights for Healthcare Equity
16 seconds
Pandemic Loss Inspires Medical Pursuit: Granddaughter Fights for Healthcare Equity
End of an Era: Paul Wiggins, Jr. Steps Down as Bishop Brossart's Head Football Coach
57 seconds
End of an Era: Paul Wiggins, Jr. Steps Down as Bishop Brossart's Head Football Coach
South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Stabbed in the Neck
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Stabbed in the Neck
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
2 mins
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin
2 mins
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
2 mins
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
2 mins
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
2 mins
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
3 mins
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
2 hours
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app