Arrests Made in Connection with the Disappearance of Colombian National Sergio Cuesta

In a significant development in the case of missing Colombian national, Sergio Cuesta, two men have been apprehended in Melbourne. The pair, aged 49 and 48, hail from Mount Eliza and Cranbourne, respectively, and are currently in police custody, awaiting questioning relating to Cuesta's disappearance.

Disappearance of Sergio Cuesta

Cuesta, 28, vanished four months ago under suspicious circumstances in Chelsea Heights, located southeast of Melbourne. He was last sighted on September 16, after he was left at an address in Jabiru Drive by a friend, subsequent to a birthday celebration in Melbourne's Central Business District. His uncharacteristic silence led a female acquaintance to report his disappearance to the authorities after five days of no contact.

Heightening concerns was Cuesta's sudden and unexplained lack of communication with his family back in Colombia, a departure from his usual pattern of frequent contact.

Investigation and Probable Foul Play

The Missing Persons Squad, spearheaded by Detective Inspector David Dunstan, is investigating the case and has expressed concerns that Cuesta may have unfortunately met with foul play. Given Cuesta's known connections with drug trafficking and the fact that he was out on bail for related offenses, the investigators are exploring these as potential leads in their ongoing enquiry.

Call for Information

In a bid to uncover the truth behind Cuesta's disappearance, Inspector Dunstan has issued a public appeal for information. The appeal is particularly directed at Melbourne's Colombian community, in the hope that they might shed some light on Cuesta's reasons for visiting the address in Chelsea Heights or provide any other relevant information. Both the police and Cuesta's family in Colombia are eagerly seeking closure in this troubling case.