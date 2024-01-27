Armoured Glass and Fog Cannons Thwart Smash-and-Grab Attempt at Auckland's Silverdale Mall

In the bustling heart of Auckland, Silverdale Mall witnessed an attempted robbery at a Michael Hill jewellery store during the peak hours of a public holiday weekend. The culprit, wielding a hammer, attempted a desperate smash-and-grab operation but was thwarted by an unexpected adversary – the store's newly installed armoured glass.

Armed with a hammer, the assailant aimed to shatter the jewellery cabinets, but the assault glass stood firm. This security measure, designed to withstand heavy blows, proved nearly impenetrable, leaving the would-be robber empty-handed. The incident underscores the effectiveness of such protective measures in safeguarding valuable commodities in public spaces.

Fog Cannons and Evacuations

The activation of fog cannons following the attempted break-in led to an immediate evacuation of the mall. Amid the chaos, a shop owner and her customer, mistaking the sound of smashing cabinets for gunfire, locked themselves inside their store. They, along with other patrons, were forced to endure an anxious hour outside the mall as emergency services responded to the scene.

In the aftermath of the failed robbery, the perpetrator, a 20-year-old man, attempted to escape in a Toyota hatchback. His reckless disregard for safety was evident as he sped through Milldale and down Argent Lane, driving on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle was finally intercepted by police on the Northern Motorway, approximately 30 minutes following the attempted heist. The offender was subsequently taken into custody.