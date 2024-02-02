Armenian Community in Georgia Calls for Protection of Historic Church

In the heart of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, a historical landmark - the Shamkhoretsots Surb Astvatsatsin Church, also known as Karmir Avetaran, is under threat. Once the tallest beacon of faith in the city, its structural integrity and architectural grandeur are now being compromised by encroaching construction projects. The Armenian community in Georgia, deeply concerned, raises an urgent call for the preservation of this significant cultural and historical asset.

Construction Threatens Landmark Church

The Karmir Avetaran, a symbol of the rich Armenian heritage in Georgia, is now being hemmed in by new constructions, including a high-rise hotel erected a mere 5 meters away from the church's eastern wall in 2016. The proximity of such structures not only poses a physical threat to the church's foundation but has also diminished its visual prominence in the cityscape.

Historical Precedents Ignored

The community cites previous examples of neglect leading to the irreparable loss of historical churches, such as the St. Gevorg Church. This once-revered place of worship collapsed under the weight of heavy rains, a tragic end that could have been prevented with proper attention and maintenance. The fear is that the Karmir Avetaran could meet a similar fate if protective measures are not taken urgently.

Community Response and Appeal

A recent peaceful procession by believers from Havlabar's Echmiadzin church bore testimony to the damage already inflicted. A security booth and parking lot encroaching on the church's sacred walls, along with the unchecked growth of fir trees planted alongside the church, further highlight the disregard for the church's historical significance. The situation has been exacerbated by a banner advertising the sale of the parking lot area adjacent to the church, stoking fears of further encroachment.

The Armenian community's plea to the Georgian government is simple yet profound. It calls for the protection and preservation of historical and cultural values, particularly as Georgia moves towards closer ties with Europe. The looming threat to the Karmir Avetaran is not just an attack on a structure, but a disregard for the shared history and cultural ties that bind the people of Georgia and Armenia.