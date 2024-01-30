Armed Robbery at The People's Church: A Wake-Up Call for Church Security

The tranquility of the Friday evening service at The People's Church - Assembly of God in Constantia was abruptly shattered when three armed robbers, one masquerading as an ailing individual, infiltrated the premises. Around 6 pm, during an ongoing youth program, the assailants brandishing firearms and a blade, created a distressing scene, forcing the six present congregants to lie prostrate on the ground.

Robbery with a Twist of Cruelty

The robbers, displaying a chilling level of audacity and disregard for their victims, used mobile chargers and bag straps to bind four men present at the scene. In a failed attempt to lock these helpless congregants in a room, the criminals resorted to herding them into a bathroom, a claustrophobic confinement that further added to the victims' trauma.

Not content with the physical and psychological torment inflicted, the robbers proceeded to strip the congregants of their possessions. Mobile phones and cash - perhaps intended for donations or church maintenance - were stolen, further amplifying the loss suffered.

A Car Theft & A Returned Passport

The most significant loss, however, was that of a pristine VW Polo GTi. The vehicle, owned by a Namibian congregant, became an unlikely spoil of this horrifying incident. The owner, gripped by a sense of despair and helplessness, pleaded for his passport, which the robbers surprisingly returned, offering a momentary respite in the otherwise relentless onslaught of cruelty.

Churches Vulnerable to Crime

Reflecting on this traumatic event, Minister Geoff Bond expressed grave concern over the increasing vulnerability of churches to criminal activities. Despite the church's ethos of kindness and open doors, he emphasized the necessity for heightened security measures to safeguard congregants and their belongings.

Post the harrowing robbery, the victims were offered counselling to cope with the traumatic aftermath. Meanwhile, the police, launching a comprehensive investigation, urged the public to report any information relevant to the incident to Crime Stop, hoping to bring the perpetrators to justice.