Armand Duplantis Begins Season with a Win in Astana, Misses Six-Meter Mark

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, the Swedish pole vault world record holder, kickstarted his season with a win at an indoor event in Astana, clearing a height of 5.80 meters. This victory, though commendable, breaks Mondo's streak of surpassing six meters at the start of a year since 2019. It, however, paints a picture of humility, a reminder that even world record holders have their off days.

Duplantis Begins 2024 with a Victory

The 24-year-old athlete, who last summer elevated the world record to 6.23 meters, commenced the competition at a modest 5.60 meters. After two unsuccessful attempts, Duplantis managed to clear 5.80 meters, standing tall amongst his competitors. However, the six-meter mark remained elusive after three tries, a feat he has previously achieved with seeming ease.

Victory Despite a Missed Mark

Despite not touching the six-meter mark, Duplantis still bagged the win at Astana's distinguished winter meeting. He outperformed Belgium's Ben Broeders, who managed a commendable 5.70 meters. This victory sets an early tone for Duplantis, who will defend his Olympic title in Paris later this year.

Ahead for Duplantis

As part of his preparation, Duplantis has lined up competitions in Uppsala in early February, followed by a performance in Clermont-Ferrand, France, at the 'All Star Perche' organized by his friend Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion. The indoor season for Duplantis concludes at the World Championships in Glasgow in March, offering a chance for redemption and an opportunity to return to his six-meter plus performances.