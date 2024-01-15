Arlington Property Tax Assessments 2024: A Mixed Bag of Growth

In an annual financial exercise that reasserts the economic pulse of Arlington, Virginia, the property tax assessments for the year 2024 denote a general elevation in property values. A significant majority of homeowners, approximately 70%, are poised to witness an escalation in their assessed property value this year. The overall combined value of residential and commercial properties in Arlington registers a 2.5% growth, albeit a dip from the 3.7% expansion observed in 2023.

Residential Versus Commercial Property Assessments

Straddling the residential and commercial divide, growth trends show a mixed bag. Residential property values have risen by 3.2%, propelling the average value of a single-family home to an impressive $824,700. This marks a noticeable increase from the $798,500 average in 2023 and a stark jump from the $686,300 average back in 2020.

On the flip side, commercial property assessments display a varied outlook. The overall value managed to muster a 1.6% increase. However, existing office buildings suffered an 11% dip in value, a repercussion of higher vacancy rates and a discernible shift in demand for office space. The establishment of Amazon's new headquarters in the Crystal City area initiated a flurry of new office constructions, providing some counterbalance to the declines. Despite this, the total commercial property values, including new constructions, witnessed an 8.5% decrease.

Impact on Arlington County Revenue

Property tax bills in Arlington are calculated based on these assessed values, set annually by the county board, and payable in two installments, with the first due in June. A significant lifeline for Arlington County, real estate taxes contribute nearly 60% of its annual revenue, divided between 55% from residential and 45% from commercial property taxes.

A Look at Different Sectors

Not all sectors fared the same. Apartment properties reaped a 9.5% increase in value, spurred by a construction boom. In contrast, general commercial properties, encompassing malls and retail stores, saw their value shrink by 2.4%.

In tandem with the local property tax scenario, a proposed bill by majority Democrats in Washington seeks to triple the state's 1% cap on annual property tax increases. Aimed at bolstering public services and education funding, the bill faces opposition from State Senate Republican leader John Braun. Braun argues that the bill would disproportionately impact seniors, middle-class families, and renters. The proposed legislation would permit a property tax increment of up to 3% each year, tied to inflation and population shifts.