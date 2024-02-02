Ark: Survival Ascended's Server Transfer Delays Ignite Community Outrage

It's a turbulent time for Studio Wildcard, the developer behind Ark: Survival Ascended, as they navigate a storm of criticism from the gaming community. The latest wave of discontent arises from the repeated delays in enabling server transfers—a feature initially slated for a January release.

Continual Postponements Stir Community Ire

With the latest postponement pushing the availability of server transfers to February 7th, this marks the third delay announced by the developer. Although Studio Wildcard has attributed these delays to the complexities involved in integrating player-created custom cosmetics, networked structures, and a new modding framework, fans are growing increasingly impatient.

The repeated postponements have drawn significant backlash, with some fans labeling the delays as 'embarrassing' and questioning the developer's practice of announcing dates prematurely. Adding fuel to the fire, concerns about the game's optimization issues have also been raised.

Optimization Woes Add to the Frustration

Despite harnessing high-end graphics hardware like an RTX 3080, players report suboptimal performance. This, coupled with the server transfer delays, has led to widespread disappointment and frustration among the game's community.

Reception: Mixed Reviews on Steam

Since its launch on Steam in October, Ark: Survival Ascended has garnered 'mixed' reviews. The player base has criticized the game for being 'very buggy' and poorly optimized, indicating ongoing issues with the game. While the developer continues to work on these issues, the frequency of delays and the lack of a smooth gaming experience have cast a shadow over the game's reputation.

In the face of these challenges, it remains to be seen how Studio Wildcard will regain the trust of its player base and what steps it will take to improve the gaming experience in Ark: Survival Ascended.