Arizona Cardinals' Intriguing Projections for the 2024 NFL Draft

As the Senior Bowl week ignites anticipation for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, speculations and projections abound, with Doug Farrar's mock draft from Touchdown Wire presenting an interesting scenario for the Arizona Cardinals. The proposed scenario isn't necessarily ideal, but it does set the tone for intense discussions and planning within the Cardinals' camp. The spotlight in this mock draft is on the Chicago Bears selecting Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the first overall pick, but it's the Cardinals' potential picks that have sparked intrigue.

Cardinals' Potential Tackle Tandem

The Cardinals, equipped with two first-round picks, face the prospect of selecting a tackle in the top 10 for the second year running. This scenario is primarily due to left tackle D.J. Humphries' unfortunate ACL injury at the tail end of December. A possible pairing of tackles for Arizona could involve Fashanu and Paris Johnson, forming a formidable front line. However, if Harrison Jr., a coveted prospect, is indeed the first off the board, the Cardinals might contemplate trading back to accumulate more draft picks.

Historical Connection with Lassiter

In another fascinating projection, the Cardinals might choose Lassiter, a prospect that not just fills a position of need, but also carries a historical connection to the team. His late father, Kwamie Lassiter, was a Cardinal for eight seasons, etching a legacy that his son might continue. Should this pan out, it would be the second year running that the Cardinals select a player in the first round with a familial tie to the team, following in the footsteps of Paris Johnson, whose father, too, was drafted by the Cardinals.

Investment in Kyler Murray

Notably, the Cardinals' strategy also revolves around their investment in quarterback Kyler Murray. The team's focus seems to lean towards offensive players and an offensive lineman in the draft, a move intended to bolster their attack. There is also talk of the Cardinals considering a significant trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick. However, the Cardinals' coach has expressed confidence in their current quarterback, suggesting that a drastic swing for the No. 1 pick may not be on the cards.