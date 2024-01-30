Argentina's Government Intervenes in National Communications Agency Amid Deregulation Efforts

The Government of Argentina, under the leadership of Javier Milei, has announced a 180-day intervention in the National Communications Agency (Enacom). This intervention, as outlined in the Official Gazette, comes amidst ongoing efforts to deregulate the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and telecommunications industry.

Enacom's Key Role in ICT and Telecommunications

Enacom is the state entity entrusted with the regulation of these crucial sectors. The agency was given increased authority following a 2020 decree that classified ICT services and telecommunications networks as essential and strategic public services. With this enhanced mandate, Enacom became responsible for regulating the pricing of internet, mobile and fixed telephony, and cable television services in Argentina.

Examining Enacom's Legal Entanglements

Part of the intervention involves a thorough review of Enacom's legal dealings. Reportedly, since December 2020, the agency has been involved in numerous legal disputes, largely stemming from decisions made in violation of legal provisions. These actions have led to administrative rulings that contradict the agency's objectives.

Restructuring and Updating Regulations

In addition to legal scrutiny, the intervention will also assess public funds linked to the audiovisual communication and telecommunications sector, reorganize Enacom's functional and operational structure, and update its regulatory guidelines. This is a substantial move by the government to strengthen the deregulation process that's currently underway in the sector.

It's worth noting that, last October, Enacom successfully auctioned frequency bands for 5G services, generating approximately 875 million dollars in the process. The major communication operators in Argentina, including Claro, Movistar, and Personal, won the 20-year usage rights to these frequencies.