Argentina Dominates World SVNS Series; Australia Leads Women's Rugby

With a commanding display of skill and strategy, the Argentina men's rugby sevens team has elevated their standing in the World SVNS Series, leading the pack with a 14-point advantage. The team, steered by coach Santiago Gómez Cora, secured victories in both Cape Town and Perth, accumulating a total of 58 points across three tournaments.

Competition Grows Fierce

Hot on Argentina's heels, the Fiji Airways Fiji men's 7s team, along with Australia, occupies the second spot with 44 points, outpacing Australia based on countback rules. Former series champion, South Africa, currently grapples with the fourth place, sharing a tally of 42 points with Ireland. The New Zealand team, however, lags behind with 32 points.

A Shift in Women's Rugby Scene

On the women's side, the Fijiana 7s team, led by coach Saiasi Fuli, has experienced a downturn in their performance, slipping to the seventh place after their eighth-place finish in Perth, and securing a mere six points. Despite this setback, the women's series witness Australia at the helm, leading with 58 points, with New Zealand not far behind at 46 points. France, Ireland, and the USA hold the remaining top positions in the women's standings.

Argentina Dominates the Field

Argentina's triumph in Perth and Cape Town has reinforced their position at the zenith of the World Series standings. Their victory over Australia in the Perth Sevens final, in the presence of the largest rugby audience in Western Australia's capital since 2017, has become a testament to their prowess. The Blitzboks from South Africa, however, dropped to the fourth place after a salvaged fifth-place finish in Perth, settling at 42 overall points. The Sevens Series is set to resume in North America after a month's hiatus, with tournaments lined up in Vancouver and Los Angeles.