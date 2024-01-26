Architect-Designed Newtown Family Home Hits the Market

In the heart of Newtown lies a remarkable architectural marvel, the timeless family home at 13 Sylvan Court. This distinct residence, crafted by the renowned architect Richard Lowe in 1979, epitomizes the fusion of thoughtful design and cherished family living. For decades, this home served as a nurturing environment for the original owners and their four children, and now, it is ready to embrace a new family with its warm and inviting ambiance.

A Testament to Timeless Architecture

The 1,349 square meter property stands as a testament to Lowe's architectural prowess, boasting five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open-plan living design that accentuates space and light. The extensive windows forge a seamless bond between the indoor living areas and the lush, well-established garden, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and unity with nature.

Built with double Anakie brick and featuring timber cathedral ceilings, the house exhibits an impressive thermal efficiency. The underfloor hydronic heating and a grand central fireplace ensure a cozy winter, while the home's design principles keep the interiors refreshingly cool during the summer months.

Designed for Family Living

The home's floor plan emphasizes family-friendly living. The children's wing houses dormitory-style bedrooms, and the master bedroom is paired with an ensuite and a separate lounge area for added privacy and comfort. The kitchen, truly the heart of the home, nurtures family gatherings with its expansive island bench and generous storage.

The property further offers a versatile pool house complete with living quarters, a sauna, and a workshop, enhancing the allure of the in-ground salt-chlorinated pool. Outdoor features like a chiminea and fish pond add to the garden's serene aura. The home's prime location, in close proximity to the Barwon River and Fyans Park Primary School, amplifies its appeal.